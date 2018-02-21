7 Questions ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Probably Won’t Answer Before It Ends

Dragon Ball Super is about to air episode 128, which will be a drastic turn in the final Tournament of Power battle between Goku, Vegeta, and Jiren. After 128 is done, we will be down to just three more episodes before Dragon Ball Super ends altogether.

Right now, a lot of Dragon Ball fans are panicking — and not without good reason. After the length and depth of this “Universal Survival Arc” (and all its connections to the larger Dragon Ball Super storyline), it looks like we’re going to get an abrupt and possibly unsatisfying ending.

While the usual combat, power-up, victory and Super Dragon Ball wish will all be in play there are some other big questions and/or mysteries that are going to inevitably fall by the wayside.

Who Killed Jiren’s Family?

The last episode of Dragon Ball Super revealed Jiren’s tragic origin story, in which a mysterious “evil-doer” slaughtered his family, his village, and later his warrior comrades and master. There’s ongoing debate as to whether this “evil-doer” is a generic baddie for an origin story, or perhaps the next big bad in the Dragon Ball series — or if through a big twist, it’s someone we already know. Whatever the case, we probably won’t find out in this series.

Who Was Jiren’s Master?

Closely related to the identity of the villain that plagued Jiren’s life, is the question of who the mysterious master was, that trained him to fight that same villain. It already seems like Jiren is the gateway to a much larger new chapter of Dragon Ball, one already populated with a rich mythos, as well as heroic and villainous new characters. So, the identity of Jiren’s master could be a big deal, but we’re probably not getting the answer anytime soon.

What’s Vegeta’s Plan for Sadala?

Vegeta has been inspired to battle harder than ever before in the Tournament of Power thanks in part to his unshakable Saiyan pride, which now hinges on a solemn vow to bring back the Saiyans of Universe 6, like his protege, Cabba, and their homeworld, Sadala. Vegeta took an immediate and keen interest in Universe 6’s Sadala and its king, but Dragon Ball Super probably won’t reveal the full scope of Saiyan Prince’s plan for that world before Vegeta goes down for good while fighting Jiren.

What Is SSBB?

Dragon Ball Super fans were so busy tied up in theories about Goku’s new Ultra Instinct power that few saw it coming when Vegeta suddenly unlocked a new power-up of his own, referred to as “Beyond Super Saiyan Blue.” We still don’t know the full implications of this limit break or even the agreed upon terminology for it! And since Vegeta is about to see his time in the tournament end, we probably won’t get an official rundown on SSBB until chat threads after DBS wraps.

What Is Jiren’s Wish?

We got our first hint of Jiren’s possible wish with the Super Dragon Balls when we learned his traumatic backstory. Jiren’s own proclamations about strength being the purest form of power in the universe also offers implications about where his mind would go given the chance to make a wish. However, this being Dragon Ball, we already expect Goku to finally master Ultra Instinct and ultimately beat Jiren to win the Tournament of Power — meaning Jiren’s intended wish probably won’t be revealed until a new series arrives.

What Are the Zenos’ Master Plan?

The Tournament of Power arc has been wholly focused on the impressive lineup of new fighters from across the multiverse, but once the fighting is done, attention will once again turn to the divine beings who have been pulling the strings all throughout Super‘s run. The first question fan have been asking for some time is what the Grand Zenos’ true intention is by hosting the Tournament of Power and erasing so many universes from the multiverse. Are they merely as childlike and frivolous as they appear? Or is there some more intelligent method to the violent madness of the tournament?

What’s the Grand Priest’s Secret?

More so than the Zenos, fans have long been wondering about who the Grand Priest is, what true power he may be hiding, and whether or not he’s a bigger threat than the Gods of Destruction, angels, and even the Zenos. There have been so many clues that a sort of “Divine War” could be the next big Dragon Ball story arc, but if the Grand Priest and Zenos are part of it, that’s something that will probably be (at best) the sort of cliffhanger reveal we get just before Dragon Ball Super ends.

Are there any other dangling threads you think Dragon Ball Super will leave hanging?

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

