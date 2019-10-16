Dragon Ball Super Shares Details on English Dub’s Final Blu-ray, DVD

The time has come, Dragon Ball fans. This month, fans were able to witness the end of an era as the English dub of Dragon Ball Super came to a close. The finale was greeted with great fanfare online as many hit up social media to share how upset they were by the goodbye. Many of the show’s fans were not ready to say bye, so Funimation is hoping to help them out with their grieving periods.

After all, Funimation did announce the release date of Dragon Ball Super‘s final home video. In a matter of months, the last volume of the English dub will hit stores, and fans have good reason to think the Blu-ray will entice old fans to watch the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the release date went for the tenth volume of Dragon Ball Super. It turns out the Blu-ray and DVD will be put up for sale on January 14, 2020. A pre-order is now up on Funimation for under $34 USD, so fans can go ahead and reserve their copy.

“Universes bid their sad farewells as one by one they’re wiped from existence. With only the strongest warriors left in the ring, time is running out, and so is everyone’s energy. It’s down to the wire in the epic conclusion of Dragon Ball Super,” Funimation describes the impending volume.

Of course, fans wanting to complete their home video collection will get this release, and the Blu-ray might just convince others to check out the series. The cover art for the home video features Goku as you’d expect, but he is not in his base form. Instead, Goku is powered up into his Ultra Instinct form, and fans are sure old-school audiences will be intrigued by the artwork. If you have not seen Dragon Ball Super, the idea of a white-haired Goku would intrigue any longtime fan, and the only way to find out about Ultra Instinct is to watch the anime… hopefully from day one on.

Will you be picking up this final Blu-ray…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.