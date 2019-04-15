‘Dragon Ball Super’ Home Video Release Brings Back Fan-Favorite Actor

If you have been watching Dragon Ball Super’s English dub run on Toonami, you might have noticed that the series has gone on to the Tournament of Power and brought back Freeza into the proceedings. But what you may not have realized, however, is that these broadcasts have feature Daman Mills as the voice of Freeza rather than original dub actor Christopher Ayres.

Funimation revealed that Christopher Ayres will indeed be voicing Freeza in the series as well and will be returning to the character for the home video release of Dragon Ball Super Part 8 (which begins with Episode 92) on Blu-ray and DVD.

The man, the legend, @Chrisayresva returns in his role as Frieza in the final home video version of Dragon Ball Super Part 8! 💪 You can own it early on iTunes, Google Play, and other digital video services. #DBSuper pic.twitter.com/UCeOxIm4O9 — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) April 10, 2019

Ayres portrayed Freeza in the English dubs of Dragon Ball Z Kai and early on in Super, but was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and requires a double lung transplant. Ayres, unfortunately, confirmed that he has yet to receive cede operation but was able to return to the role through sheer grit and determination. Fans have absolutely adored Ayres as Freeza, and he previously returned to the role for Dragon Ball Super: Broly as well.

Current Freeza voice actor Daman Mills is completely supportive in this return, and fans have appreciated how he has stepped in to portray the role in Ayres’ absence in the television broadcasts. So now fans are lucky enough to get two strong performances for Freeza in both television and later releases. It definitely makes the home video releases more of a must have for fans. Unfortunately, Part 8 of the series does not have a concrete release date as of this writing.

It’s been my absolute pleasure helping out with the broadcast version, but look forward to my masterfully talented friend @Chrisayresva returning very soon. 😊💜💜💜 You’re killing it, buddy, I admire you so much. https://t.co/XWDohcBRHF — Daman Mills 🔜 #COAF2019 (@DamanMills) April 10, 2019

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

