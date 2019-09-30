Dragon Ball Super’s Jiren Voice Actor Honors Anime Ahead of Its Dub Finale

Dragon Ball Super may be over in countries like Japan, but there are other territories still enjoying the hit series’ surprises. In the U.S., Toonami has yet to wrap its dubbed run of the show, but it seems all good things must come to an end. There is only one more episode of Dragon Ball Super left for the dub to cover, so the dub actor behind Jiren is paying homage to what the show has done so far.

Taking to Twitter, Patrick Seitz got the fandom buzzing when he posted a message in honor of episode 130. The episode went live over the weekend as the penultimate piece of Dragon Ball Super. It was there Jiren had some big storylines to finish, and Seitz gave thanks to the show for letting him step into Jiren’s beefy uniform.

“Thanks for all the Jiren love, Dragon Ball Super fans! As many of you noted, there was some intense yelling in ep. 130—some of the craziest of my career! I’m not a boothie guy, but I took this pic at the time to commemorate wrapping last night’s episode. ONE EPISODE LEFT,” the actor shared.

Thanks for all the Jiren love, #DragonBallSuper fans! As many of you noted, there was some intense yelling in ep. 130—some of the craziest of my career! I’m not a boothie guy, but I took this pic at the time to commemorate wrapping last night’s episode. ONE EPISODE LEFT! 👽 pic.twitter.com/Kk0sQq6xYS — Patrick Seitz (@Seitz_Unseen) September 30, 2019

For fans, they were quick to thank Seitz for all of his hard work, and Jiren is just the latest role which audiences have come to know the actor by. In fact, Seitz is one of dubbed anime’s most prolific talents as he has starred in some major roles. Not only does he play Jiren in Dragon Ball, but Seitz voices characters like Endeavor in My Hero Academia, Dio in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and even Franky in One Piece. The actor clearly knows a thing or two about playing high-pressure roles, and fans agree Seitz has done beautifully with his work as Jiren down to the very last scream.

