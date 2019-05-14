Dragon Ball Super Fans Have Questions About the “Ultimate Battle” Dub

Dragon Ball Super has hit a critical point with its English dub, and fans are ready to see where the Tournament of Power will go from here. At last, the anime released episode 110 for Toonami viewers, but it came with its share of controversy. And as you can find online, a certain song factored into the drama.

For those who watched the new episode of Dragon Ball Super, it featured the debut of Ultra Instinct Goku. The Saiyan entered the never-before-seen form after his fight with Jiren left him bruised. Unable to get a leg up, Goku managed to unconsciously tap into Ultra Instinct, and he went back to battle stronger than ever… and with some real cheesy music backing him.

As you can see here, a clip of the controversial single has been posted online, and it should sound vaguely familiar to fans. The song is called “Ultimate Battle” and made its first appearance in the original dub of Dragon Ball Super. The Japanese single was immediately popular with fans for its rousing tone, but fans admit the English dub is not quite as catchy.

“God this is such a disappointment. That song is supposed to be so damn hype,” GuardianKnux posted on Twitter before others chimed in.

“If someone could just edit this episode and remove the terrible version of the song and INSERT the real one for me, that would be great,” kcirdor asked.

While some fans admit they don’t mind the shift, plenty of sub-to-dub viewers say they are disappointed with the change. However, this is far from the first time dubbed versions of Dragon Ball Super have done up their own music. From opening themes to jingles, lots of songs have been translated into English for the dub, and “Ultimate Battle” is the latest single to undergo such a change.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

