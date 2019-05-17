Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases Hit vs. Jiren

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has officially kicked off its second phase on Toonami as the English dub of the series has finally debuted Goku’s Ultra Instinct transformation. While there has been a debate among fans over its debut considering many of the changes made with the series’ English dub translation, the Ultra Instinct episode marks an important shift in the series as it heads toward its endgame.

Because now that Jiren has officially gotten into the action himself after Goku forces him to finally exert some effort, the other universes will be challenging him as well. The next episode preview teases the start of this as Universe 6’s Hit takes on Jiren next.

Episode 111 of the series continues on Jiren’s big push through the other competing universes as he takes on the fighters inspired by Goku’s efforts. Universe 11’s Vermoud thought that seeing Jiren take down Goku would deter the other fighters, but clearly this isn’t the case as now Hit will be testing his abilities against Jiren. But things aren’t that easy by the looks of this preview.

Originally introduced during the Universe 6 arc of the series, Universe 6’s Hit was one of the more interesting foes Goku has faced yet. A mysterious assassin with time manipulating abilities, he posed a unique challenge for Goku…even killing him off once. But that was before the Universe Survival arc introduced the arguably strongest mortal in the multiverse, Universe 11’s Jiren.

With Jiren taking down Goku’s strong new form in the last episode of the series, the stakes are high for Jiren as this once strong foe goes up against someone who seems to be much stronger. Though it’s time abilities might have given him an edge against Goku, it does not seem to have an impact on Jiren in the same way as he quickly makes a fool out of Hit in the brief preview. Though the results of the fight remain to be seen in the English dub.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.