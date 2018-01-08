Final ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Hype Goku, Vegeta, and Jiren’s Return

The time has almost come for Dragon Ball Super‘s return. After a short holiday hiatus, the anime will debut a new episode tonight, and fans know it will pack a punch. A set of episode stills for tonight’s comeback just went live, and they are already getting fans hyped.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Dragon Ball Super gave fans some final spoilers for episode 122. The images, which can be found below, highlight the biggest stars remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first still is drawing the most buzz online. The image shows Vegeta charging a yellow energy blast in his hands, and fans cannot miss the fact that he’s in his Super Saiyan Blue form. As for the second image, it teases part of Vegeta’s fight with Jiren as the Pride Trooper blocks a hit from the Saiyan with his forearm.

Yes, his forearm is that muscular. Jiren never ever skips arm day.

The third still shifts its focus from Vegeta to Goku. The Saiyan is seen in his Super Saiyan Blue form, but he is not actively powering up his Ki in this shot. Goku looks like he is dodging a blow from Jiren, so fans can only hope the hero moved in enough time.

Finally, the last shot moves its focus from Jiren and his Saiyan grudge matches to a very different Universe 7 contender. Android 17 is shown standing by himself with his palm raised upwards and outwards. The hero appears to be facing off an impending blast if the yellow light coming towards him is any clue, but Android 17 may be able to hold off the attack with his barrier defense.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

How do you think Dragon Ball Super‘s next fights will go down? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!