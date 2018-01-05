New ’Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Teases Tournament Surprise

It looks like Dragon Ball Super just can’t leave fans be. This weekend, the anime will return after its New Years hiatus, and it promises to do so with a bang. So, it isn’t surprising to see the official Twitter page for the anime teasing a new shake-up of sorts.

Not long ago, Dragon Ball Super released four more stills of episode 122 to get fans hyped for its release. The pictures, which can be found below, show some interesting characters but the tweet’s caption is what got fans buzzing.

“There’s something bizarre about the bleachers,” Dragon Ball Super wrote, and the page is not wrong. After all, the preview does confirm Universe 7 has some party crashers on their turf.

As you can see, one of the stills shows Krillin and Tien looking surprised to find a new God of Destruction behind them. Arak from Universe 5 is shown sitting behind the pair, and his Kaioshin and Angel are sat to the left of him. Both parties look surprised by their contact, and fans are not sure what this bleacher shake-up means for the tournament itself.

The other stills put their focus on the Angels who are watching the tournament. Vados and Whis can be seen sitting together while the Angel of Universe 3 sits near them. The same goes for the Angel of Universe 5. However, there are some who have foregone Universe 7 in favor of Universe 11. As expected, Marcarita is sitting with her squad while the Angel of Universe 10 joins them as she sits behind Belmod.

When Dragon Ball Super returns, fans can be sure some emphasis will be put on its spectators. Two universes are left in the deadly tournament, and those watching the fights may start throwing in their bets as to who will win. So, these guys better be sure they are backing the right side!

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

