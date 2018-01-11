‘Dragon Ball Super’ Leak Teases A Hard Match For Gohan, Freeza

Dragon Ball Super is about to see Jiren take on both Goku and Vegeta, but fans are too busy looking at Gohan today to care. Not long ago, a leaked synopsis for one of the anime’s future episodes went live online, and it promises Gohan and Freeza a hard time.

Over on Reddit, the fandom began to theorize about Gohan after a new blurb for episode 124 hit the web. The short summary comes courtesy of a Korean scan of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s newest issue, and its translation confirms both Gohan and Freeza are about to bite off more than they can chew.

You can read the new summary of “A Stormy, Fierce Attack! Gohan Fights with his Back to the Wall!!” below:

“Gohan’s in big trouble! What’s his comeback strategy?! Gohan supports Freeza in his fierce battle against Universe 11’s Dyspo. Gohan and Freeza have a hard time against Dyspo’s lightning-fast movement?!”

Of course, fans are a little bit surprised to see Gohan and Freeza struggling this much against Dyspo. The Pride Trooper is strong, but many fans have singled the fighter out as the weakest one on the Universe 11 team. When compared to Jiren and Toppo, Dyspo does not really stand out, but his match with Gohan and Freeza could change all that.

Last week, fans watched as Dyspo fought Freeza for the first time, and things did not work out for the Universe 7 villain. After trading some sharp barbs, Freeza attacked Dyspo with his tail, but the Pride Trooper simply grabbed the baddie’s limb and took him for a spin. Freeza was visibly surprised by the counter, and it seems Dyspo will catch Goku off-guard on January 21 when Dragon Ball Super releases episode 124.

