Dragon Ball Super Dubs Vegeta’s Most Explosive Tournament of Power Moment

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has reached its final stage on the English dub run of the series on Toonami. With only five minutes left to go, Vegeta and the rest of the seventh universe were left to fight back against the final two fighters of the eleventh universe. But while Goku and the others figured that Jiren would be their main problem, his second in command Top surprised with a reveal that he was actually a candidate to be a Destroyer.

With the power of Hakai granted through his training to become one of the gods of destruction, he pushed Vegeta to the brink. Luckily, the latest episode of the dub showcased one of Vegeta’s most memorable moments too with his explosive defeat of Top. Check out these clips of the episode shared by @DbsHype on Twitter!

In Episode 126, Vegeta was at his wits end as to what to do against Top. With his prideful nature burning after hearing that Top had cast away his values in order to gain the Destroyer’s power, Vegeta could not stand to be defeated by him. Thus he began to think of his family back home, and Cabba who he had promised to bring back with the help of the Super Dragon Balls.

As none of his attacks worked on Top’s Hakai shield, he mustered enough energy to detonate himself like he did against Majin Buu way back when. But unlike the first time, his power had grown so much over the years that he was able to survive the explosion. His body had grown so tough that Vegeta stayed alive, but he definitely is worse for wear after expelling so much energy. At the very least, he was able to eliminate Top from the Tournament of Power. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what comes next against Jiren.

