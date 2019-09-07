Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases All-Out Jiren Attack

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has reached its final tense batch of episodes as the Tournament of Power winds down on Toonami. Each new episode has presented Goku and the remaining members of the seventh universe team with a ton of new challenges, and even after defeating every other foe there’s still one major opponent in their way before the seventh can walk away with the victory. With Top now out, Jiren is going to go all out against Goku, Vegeta, Android 17 and Freeza.

The preview for Episode 127 teases Jiren’s all out attack as now he’s going to get serious. There was a hint that he had been holding back, and with every other member of his team eliminated, Jiren has no choice but to show what he’s made of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But considering how much trouble Jiren have been giving Goku and Vegeta until now, there’s a mystery as to just how much more they are going to have to struggle in order to win at the end of the day. If Jiren was that strong still holding himself back, what’s it going to be like when he’s using all of his power.

That’s why the preview shows Goku, Vegeta, and Android 17 all attacking at once. If Goku and Vegeta haven’t been able to make a dent with the both of them, perhaps 17 will give them an additional edge. He was a crucial part in helping to defeat Top, but will he be able to work the same magic with Jiren? Android 17 has had plenty of moments in the Tournament of Power in which he was able to parse out an opponent’s weakness, and that’s vital information against Jiren.

Jiren’s essentially been a brick house, and any edge that could help Goku inch his way to victory will be totally helpful. It’s why the series has shown him working with others for a change. It’s going to be all hands on deck from here on out, and the final episodes of the series are counting down to the tournament’s finale in the English dub.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.