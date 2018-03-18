‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Losing It Over [SPOILER’S] Shocking Return

Dragon Ball Super knows how to cause a scene. Over the years, the franchise has introduced plenty of buzz-worthy topics. Super Saiyan God got everyone talking when it debuted, and the return of Future Trunks got everyone panicked as well. However, few things will ever top the conversation that Dragon Ball Super prompted tonight with its new episode.

So, seriously, spoilers below! You have been warned.

If you are still here, then you know Dragon Ball Super just dropped one of its biggest bombshells to date. With Goku on the ropes, fans thought the Saiyan was a goner when Jiren managed to knock the fighter out of the Tournament of Power arena. The hero landed on a piece of stray rubble, but that fact didn’t even register to some fans thanks to some newcomers. In a blast of light, Freeza made his long-expected return to the battle, but he did not come back alone.

No, this time Android 17 came along with Freeza.

In a surprise turnaround, it turns out that Android 17 did not die like everyone presumed a couple weeks back. The fighter, who made his debut in Dragon Ball Z as a baddie, appeared to sacrifice his own life to save those of Goku and Vegeta. Android 17 summoned up a self-destruction technique that diverted one of Jiren’s attacks which was aimed for the Saiyans. The fighter said he didn’t mind sacrifice his own life since it was such a human thing to do, but it seems the hero’s plans didn’t go as expected. After all, Android 17 is still very much alive, and he is now teaming up with Freeza to fight Jiren while Goku mends on the sidelines.

As you can imagine, fans are freaking out about the wholly unexpected return. The slides below contain just some of the fandom’s most surprised reactions, but we want to hear your thoughts about the surprise return. Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

