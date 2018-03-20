‘Dragon Ball Super’ Is Making Fans Emotional With Its Latest Flashback

Dragon Ball Super were in absolute love with the penultimate episode of the series as not only did it deliver on a fantastic action sequence between Ultra Instinct Goku and a fully powered Jiren, but it took fans on quite an emotional rollercoaster that they certainly did not expect.

As the fight between Goku and Jiren reached its climax, Jiren was wondering why he could not defeat Goku. Asking what made Goku so strong, every one else in Universe 7 was coming to the same conclusion: it’s because Goku has a way of bringing closer everyone around him and winning the fight at the end of the day.

As a montage goes all the way from the early events of Dragon Ball to the Android saga of Dragon Ball Z, Goku and Jiren fight in the foreground. This montage follows each of Goku’s interactions with the members of Universe 7 such as training with Krillin and Master Roshi, fighting Tien and Piccolo for the first time, hanging with his son at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z, fighting Freeza on Namek, and facing off against Android 17 and 18.

Naturally seeing such a flash back made fans emotional, so read on to find out how fans reacted to the flash back and leave your own reaction in the comments!

Man all these flashbacks and emotional stuff in this episode… it almost feels like Toei will end DBS soon pic.twitter.com/K4ShjSFOAm — Ken Xyro ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) March 18, 2018

YES one more Vegeta Bulma shot before it ends ?? #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/cnafhTVrTl — ✨Maria MsDBZbabe✨ (@MsDBZbabe) March 18, 2018

Ryouta Nakamura color silhouette fight playing over memories as part of a climactic confrontation. His storyboard and direction on both Dragon Ball Super #130 and Happiness Charge Precure #46. pic.twitter.com/8UyA5fUj0p — kViN (@Yuyucow) March 18, 2018

Yep, Freeza is getting perilously close to becoming an official member of the “prior villain who’s now just one of the gang” club. pic.twitter.com/xDEeWS7gPX — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 18, 2018

Thank you so much Dragon Ball, DBZ, DBGT (yes even GT), and #DragonBallSuper for being such an amazing part of my life. You’ve shaped it in so many aspects ever since I was little. I look forward to whatever the future holds for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/g0p1awyPzR — ~ Fuse ~ (@Fuse_Lighter) March 18, 2018

DBS 130 Outstanding episode with arguably the most stunning plot twist in the history of the franchise. Main point of consternation was the lack of reaction to Jiren attacking the spectator stand. Everything is now set up for an incredible finale. #DragonBallSuper #Android17 ? pic.twitter.com/lEW54FVCl1 — Lazuli (@Lazulii18) March 18, 2018

Spoke about Goku’s rise in power a few weeks ago and this nearly brought me to tears. I grew up watching Dragonball and haven’t stopped since. It’s been an amazing ride filled with incredible fights and impeccable characters. Thank you Akira Toriyama ? #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/ECjLoflyeN — I MUSE I (@Muse_Tv) March 18, 2018

