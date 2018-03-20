Anime

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Is Making Fans Emotional With Its Latest Flashback

Dragon Ball Super were in absolute love with the penultimate episode of the series as not only did it deliver on a fantastic action sequence between Ultra Instinct Goku and a fully powered Jiren, but it took fans on quite an emotional rollercoaster that they certainly did not expect.

As the fight between Goku and Jiren reached its climax, Jiren was wondering why he could not defeat Goku. Asking what made Goku so strong, every one else in Universe 7 was coming to the same conclusion: it’s because Goku has a way of bringing closer everyone around him and winning the fight at the end of the day.

As a montage goes all the way from the early events of Dragon Ball to the Android saga of Dragon Ball Z, Goku and Jiren fight in the foreground. This montage follows each of Goku’s interactions with the members of Universe 7 such as training with Krillin and Master Roshi, fighting Tien and Piccolo for the first time, hanging with his son at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z, fighting Freeza on Namek, and facing off against Android 17 and 18.

Naturally seeing such a flash back made fans emotional, so read on to find out how fans reacted to the flash back and leave your own reaction in the comments!

