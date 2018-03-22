‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Were Convinced Goku Was About To Give Jiren His Own Energy

Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super provided plenty of memorable moments for fans as it brought the fight between a mastered Ultra Instinct Goku and a fully powered Jiren to a close but one scene brought back some sudden, shocking memories of the series.

As Goku has been seen giving his enemies a bump in battle in order to make it a more interesting fight for himself, and fans thought the same was going to happen with Jiren during one moment of the fight

So tell me that at this very moment I wasn’t the only one thinking Goku dumbass bout to give Jiren some energy 🤦🏾‍♂️ #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/ounOK7OGHA — RAZQR RAMON (@LegendaryQuis) March 18, 2018

This moment occurs when the fully mastered Ultra Instinct Goku finally gets one over on Jiren. When he defeats Jiren with a fully powered Kamehameha Wave, Goku is about to deliver the finishing blow in order to win the Tournament of Power. But his position above Jiren (as seen in the tweet above from @LegendaryQuis), made it seem like Goku was about to grant Jiren some energy to boost him.

Goku has done this, and taken this exact position, in the past with Freeza. He once gave the villain a bit of energy in order to keep him alive before begrudgingly killing him after Freeza retaliated against him. Dragon Ball Super has made many references to the series’ past, so this position was most likely deliberately chosen to reference this past infamy.

As Goku has never been challenged like he has been with Jiren, fans were worried his Saiyan nature was pushing him to re-charge Jiren, and it’s a worthwhile worry. But before fans got to see what Goku actually planned, the toll of Ultra Instinct finally caught up with him and severely weakened him. Thus leaving Universe 7 in the hands of Android 17 and Freeza.

