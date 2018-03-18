Did ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Eliminate Goku?

Dragon Ball Super isn’t going out quietly, and the TV series just reminded fans of that in full. Tonight, the franchise returned with its 130th episode to give fans an in-depth look at Goku’s battle with Jiren. The all-out war saw the two fighters go off, but its final moments did get fans scared. After all, Goku was shown getting tossed out of the Tournament of Power’s arena by Jiren, so there is one question on every one’s mind…

Did Goku really just get eliminated from the Tournament of Power? No, he definitely didn’t.

In all the hype of episode 130, fans had a hard time keeping up with Goku as the fighter embraced his Ultra Instinct form to fight Jiren. The two fighters powered up to unbelievable levels, but the battle came to a lull when Jiren knocked Goku from the Tournament of Power’s arena. The moment was overshadowed by the surprise return of Freeza and Cell making the biggest surprise comeback ever, but Dragon Ball Super wanted fans to know Goku was fine.

Yes, the hero was knocked out of the arena, but he didn’t not lose his footing from the stage. The arena itself all but obliterated during Goku’s battle with Jiren, and the Saiyan happened to land on a floating piece of it when he was tossed. Goku is really struggling to get back on his feet thanks to the toil Ultra Instinct takes, but Android 17 and Freeza have his back. The two fighters are getting ready to take on Jiren while Goku regains his stamina off to the side. So, fans can expect episode 131 to be lit in every way possible.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you ready for more Dragon Ball?