Fans Have A Lot To Say About The Latest ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode

You don’t have to be a fan of Dragon Ball Super to know the series is on fire right now. The anime series is gearing up for its finale, and the show set up its last episode perfectly with its most recent release. Over the weekend, Toei Animation pushed episode 130 live for fans, and the Internet has not stopped gagging over the thrilling episode yet.

Don’t believe it? Just go to Youtube and search the latest episode. You will find more reaction videos than you ever thought possible.

Whether you love or hate the trend, reaction videos have become increasingly common within the anime fandom. Fans are prone to live-tweeting their reactions to shonen titles like One Piece, and the number of Youtube reacts for Dragon Ball Super have only grow since the Tournament of Power got underway. However, no episode has had a spike like episode 130 did.

In the following slides, you can check out just a small sample of the reactions out there. Fans have a lot to say about the stunning penultimate episode, and Dragon Ball‘s global fandom has gathered to share their excitement for the final episode of Dragon Ball Super before it airs this weekend.

Of course, it is easy to see why the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super got fans hyped. Not only did the new episode break the franchise’s short hiatus, but it was also gorgeous to look at. Goku’s fight with Jiren was animated beautifully, but there is more than just that. The second-to-last episode also introduced some major fighters to the Tournament of Power, and one of them came out of nowhere. Freeza made his anticipated return to the event, but fans did not expect Android 17 to still be alive after he used a suicide attack against Jiren. So, you can understand why fans lost their minds a little when the two Universe 7 fighters showed up.

How did you react to the new episode? Was it as shocked as these guys in the following slides? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

