Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Back Surprise Character Who Has Been Missing Since the Anime’s Premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen just brought back a familiar face with the newest episode of the third season, and it really demonstrates how much the anime has changed since the premiere. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been readying Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro for Kenjaku’s deadly tournament as the first few episodes shown thus far have seen the duo making their final necessary moves before getting into the tournament itself. Now the fights have officially begun with the latest episode that throws them into the Culling Game proper, and fans are about to see even more chaos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 reveals an entirely different kind of anime experience than fans ever expected when the anime first began, and Yuji has been through so much in just that short amount of time. To further widen that gap between Yuji’s old life and what’s going on with him now, the newest episode of the anime brought Setsuko Sasaki back to the spotlight. She’s been missing since last seen back in the anime’s original premiere, and won’t be seen again following a goodbye.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Brings Back Sasaki for the First Time

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 7 opens with a scene revealing the first real look at what is happening at each of the colonies that had been thrown into the Culling Game. Kenjaku appears at Sasaki’s bedside and says to her that those within a colony at the start of the tournament got their chance to leave of their own free will. It’s here that Kenjaku walks Sasaki through to the exit, and reveals that the area she lived in has been since run rampant by Cursed Spirits. But the real twist comes soon after.

Kenjaku thanks Sasaki for being friends with his son, and Sasaki realizes it was all a dream. She wakes up on the outside of the colony with others who have been walked out by Kenjaku, but she was the only one thanked for being his son’s friend. Funny enough, fans themselves might have forgotten she knew Yuji as well as Sasaki hasn’t been seen in action since the very first episode as one of the occult club members that got Yuji wrapped up in all of this mess.

What Does This Mean for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Future?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

This goodbye between Sasaki and Kenjaku is also a final goodbye to Yuji’s old life. Though the Shibuya Incident already changed his life for the worst as Yuji believes all of Sukuna’s kills are on his hands, this final goodbye to his last real truly normal friend is a goodbye to his past self. Yuji never has a real chance to return to a state of normalcy after all of this, and the Culling Game is a true turning point revealing that things are never going to be the same.

This stark difference between Yuji’s life now and where he was when the anime first began really comes into focus with Sasaki’s return, and now it’s just a matter of seeing what kind of future is ahead of him. The third season has already crossed its halfway point as it prepares for its final few episodes, so fans will need to tune into Crunchyroll to see what goes down next.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!