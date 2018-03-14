‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Tease Jiren’s Final Power-Up

With Dragon Ball Super‘s penultimate episode set to premiere soon, more information about Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren;’s final fight in the Tournament of Power has been unveiled.

New spoilers for Episode 130 have been revealed and the series has revealed one final power-up for Jiren, who has done nothing but surpassed every limit the series has set so far.

Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 and 131 below!

More spoilers for DBS eps.130 and 131. This time, these spoilers are slightly more spoiler-y. pic.twitter.com/Zt7001WQ6G — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 8, 2018

Episode 130 is titled “An Unprecedented Super Showdown!!” and the new summary for the episode reveals that Jiren finally gets serious, “Son Goku has had the upper hand battling Jiren. Jiren then concentrates and finally gets serious. Surround by a red aura, he dashes fiercely and fires a ki blast at Goku at point-blank range.”

Some fans have theorized that in order to counter Ultra Instinct, Jiren develops his own version of Ultra Instinct as well since their auras have the same type of lighting and design. Regardless of it is, Jiren’s final power up is going to be one that clearly stands up to Ultra Instinct.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

