‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Releases First Still Image

Dragon Ball Super is about to air its milestone finale to the Tournament of Power, which will see Universe 7 mount an impassioned final stand against Universe 11’s unstoppable warrior, Jiren. Now you can get a first look at the images from that battle:

This picture is worth 1,000,000 words, as it depicts a moment few fans ever thought they’d see: Goku and Frieza locked into some shared desperate emotion, while fighting on the same side!

The penultimate episode of the Tournament of Power arc saw Frieza return to the fight just in time to save Goku, who got blasted toward the outer rim of the tournament arena by Jiren, after his new Complete Ultra Instinct power-up left him dangerously exhausted beyond any kind of mortal limit. Not only did Frieza make a last-minute return: he also brought Android 17 along with him, with the latter having survived his own self-detonation.

Right now, Universe 7 seems poised to beat Jiren down, once and for all, which would then bring home the win for Goku and Co., thereby creating exciting new topics of intrigue for the next Dragon Ball Super story arc. After seeing how this latest episode played out, one of the biggest points of intrigue has quickly become the question of how Freeza will be viewed after this experience.

A lot of speculation was focused on Frieza somehow tricking his way into a Super Dragon Balls wish, and possibly using it to remake the universe in his evil image. However, with the sheer amount of guts and gusto that Frieza has shown during the ToP, could we see him actually make a change and fight on the side of the Z-Fighters, going forward?

While it seems wholly out of character for Frieza to make such a heel-turn, the events of the ToP could’ve easily changed his perspective. Frieza has now seen an entire multiverse of powerful fighters, including techniques like those used by Jiren, or transformations like Goku’s Ultra Instinct. These exhibitions of power have been some of the only things to get any kind of reaction out of Frieza, and after the tournament, his desire to hold power or gain more could definitely motivate him to hang around Goku and Co. and learn more.

Frieza is dead right now, but his resurrection is part of the deal for him fighting in the ToP; what he chooses to do with that new future may be a question that extends beyond this story arc; the new Dragon Ball Super movie will already be looking into the past history of Frieza, the Saiyans, and the roots of Goku’s power. No telling what kind of surprises may be revealed in that tale.

