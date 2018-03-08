Could ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Final Episode Title Tease Its Next Anime?

As strange as it is to be saying this, we’re now coming to the end of Dragon Ball Super. Just as the show has gained its biggest following, and the anime genre is set for its biggest year ever, the powers that be at Toei are pulling the plug. But what an ending it’s going to be!

It all comes down to the fight between Goku’s Perfect Ultra Instinct and Jiren, who may be wielding the exact same power. Regardless of how that fight turns out, the title for Super’s final episode may reveal something fans want to know.

Take a look at the latest Dragon Ball Super episode spoilers:

The title for Dragon Ball Super episode 131 is, as stated above, “Goku, Until the Day We Meet Again”. As fans quickly surmised, that title is very reminiscent of the final title of Dragon Ball GT, which was “Goodbye, Goku… ‘Till the Day We Meet Again”.

Clearly the title leaves the door open for Dragon Ball‘s next anime series. There’s not even a full goodbye in the title (unlike GT), further indicating that this is not so much an ending, but rather a series hiatus, or transition from one concept to another. Question is: What’s coming next.

Taking a second look at the title, there’s also a possible secondary meaning: one that indicates how DBS may end, and just how different the next series could be.

The fact is, with Perfect Ultra Instinct, Goku has now entered a level of power that even the gods themselves are in awe of – it seems like the next phase of Dragon Ball will have to give him some kind of higher calling mission in the universe than just brawling to defend Earth and powering up. The final episode title could be a very real reference to the Z-Fighters saying goodbye to their hero and mentor, until the day he’s called on to return.

That’s just some speculation, but what do you think? Is this final episode title just a callback to Dragon Ball GT? Or is it indication of something more? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.