‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Unveils Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken

Over in Japan, Dragon Ball Super is nearing its 115th episode, but the anime‘s English dub is still catching up. Toonami just aired the show’s 39th episode this weekend, and the stunning release saw Goku power up into a brand-new form: Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken.

The episode followed Goku as the Saiyan continued his fight with Hit in the Universe 6 Tournament. The assassin’s unique Time-Skip attack made Hit a difficult opponent for Goku to face, but the hero was not about to lie down so easily. When it looked like Hit was about to win, Goku took a big risk and pushed himself to add his Kaio-Ken multiplier onto his SSB form.

“I pulled it off. All the power of Super Saiyan Blue intensified with the Kaio-Ken technique. If I had messed this up even a little, my energy would have run out of control – and with this much of it – I would have been toast. But it looks like I got it in check,” Goku says as he faces down a stunned Hit.

For a moment, Hit seems like he is ready to take on Goku in his new form, but the Saiyan soon proves him wrong. The hero admits the Kaio-Ken acts as an energy multiplier, and Goku revs up the equation to max out his energy by a factor of ten. Hit looks like he’s been smacked when he sees how powerful Goku has become, and Vegeta is understandably upset that his rival has managed to one-up him yet again. The pair fight until the episode comes to an end, and it seems the pair will settle their score by the end of episode 40 when it airs next week.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.