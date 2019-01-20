‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Teases Freeza’s Savage Return

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is nearing the official start to the Tournament of Power on Toonami, but things of course don’t work out too easily for Goku and company as there’s one final hiccup to deal with.

After managing to recruit Freeza to the Universe 7 team, Goku and Freeza find themselves under attack by assassins from Universe 9. And because he’s been in Hell so long, Freeza’s going to use this opportunity to “warm-up.”

As for preview for Episode 95 of the series demonstrates, Freeza is going to gleefully tear through this mass of assassins. After making a showy return to his Golden Freeza form at the end of Episode 94 (and it seems Goku reacts to this new power as well), it seems he’s all but ready to kill again after being cooped up in Hell. This began toward the end of 94 as he quickly killed one of the assassins with a Death Beam, and this savagery has no signs of stopping.

The preview sees Freeza take to this mass of enemies with ease, and even hints at a new attack. There’s a moment where he taps each of the assassins and they explode soon after. Whether it is Freeza sending an invisible blast of ki into them leading to the explosion, or that he’s so strong a simple tap detonates them, in this brief preview clip Freeza shows just how much stronger he’s gotten.

Freeza had to train in order to achieve his Golden Freeza form, so the fact that he’s gotten a strength boost from just sitting in Hell certainly is an interesting idea. Though fans will see what he’s going to bring to the Tournament of Power as the series continues.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which opened in theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.