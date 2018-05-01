‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Will Feature A Lot Of Fan-Service

When it comes to Dragon Ball, fan service may not be the first thing you think about. The shonen series is usually too busy following Son Goku’s battles to fluff up its story for audiences, but the franchise isn’t immune to fan service. Guys like Broly are perfect examples of how the action-packed anime tries to placate fans, and Dragon Ball Super hopes to tap into that trope soon enough.

After all, the latest Dragon Ball iteration is about to head to theaters, and its first feature film is said to have a good bit of fan service.

Recently, fans were given a slew of new information about Dragon Ball Super and its upcoming film. The anime might have ended its weekly series in March, but Toei Animation has plans to keep up with the story this December when its first film goes live. So, Akio Iyoku thought he would let fans know they were going to get some solid service in the feature.

Recently, chief of Toei Animation’s recently formed Dragon Room opened up about Dragon Ball Super‘s movie. The lengthy interview was shared with fans online, and translators like Herms98 were quick to summarize its important bits. And, yes — fan service qualifies as important.

According to the interview, Iyoku explains that Akira Toriyama’s original story for the Dragon Ball Super film has quite a bit of fan service. However, that does not mean the movie will be overly sexy or anything. Iyoku’s reference to fan service has less to do with NSFW artwork and more with “crowd-pleasing” sequences. So, fans can expect the film to have its share of over-indulgent moments.

