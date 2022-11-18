Dragon Ball Super Figures Unleash Gohan's Beast

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might have predominantly focused on Piccolo as he discovered the horrifying fact that the Red Ribbon Army was making a comeback via two new powerful androids, but the Namekian wasn't the only one to be given an upgrade during this latest Shonen film. Gohan was able to unlock his "Beast Form" in the battle against Cell Max, giving him a wild amount of power at his disposal along with a grey-colored hair change and hair that stuck straight up. Now, SH Figuarts has just released a new figure bringing Gohan Beast to life.

In a parallel to how Gohan was able to hit Super Saiyan 2 during the Cell Games, the return of the Dragon Ball Z villain saw Piccolo nearly dying as a result of Cell Max's ultimate power. Though the Red Ribbon Army ace in the hole didn't have the power that he was originally intended to have, being awoken from his slumber prior before the full effects of the experiments took hold. Luckily for the Z-Fighters, Gohan's new transformation was more than enough to bring down Cell Max, with the son of Goku releasing his own version of the Special Beam Cannon and destroying the monster's brain in the process.

Gohan Beast Mode

Tamahasi Nations took the opportunity to share a first look at the upcoming figure which gives us a new look at Gohan Beast, a power that the Z-Fighter discovered that might not only put him on the same level as Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego, but might put him above them on the power level scale:

Currently, Gohan Beast has yet to make its way to the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga though we're confident that it will eventually hit the printed page, though it might be quite some time before it does. This year's Jump Festa, the biggest event of the year for Shonen franchises, is promising to dedicate time to Dragon Ball Super, most likely giving us a better pictures of what is to come for the Z-Fighters following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc.

Will you be aiming to add this Gohan Beast figure to your Dragon Ball collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.