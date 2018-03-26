‘Dragon Ball Super’ Final Episode Recap With Spoilers

Episode 131, the final episode, begins with Jiren telling Freeza and Android 17 to stop their efforts as dragging a fallen warrior back to the fight won’t help (and belittles their idea of trust). Freeza says he’s not doing it because he trusts Goku or anything like that, he just wants the Super Dragon Balls.

Freeza then says Jiren’s physical and mental strength are crumbling as he’s become afraid to return to the weaker self he used to be, and will taste defeat at his hand. Jiren then powers up once more and attacks Freeza and Android 17. Jiren denies this, however, but Freeza and 17 manage to get Jiren with a surprise attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Belmod and Universe 11 are surprised to see Jiren on the ropes (especially after seeing 17 place and energy shield around Jiren and blasting the both of them), and Goku’s impressed as Freeza and Android 17 are being incredible.

Android 17’s attack fails, and Freeza remarks that he really put his all into the attack. 17 then says it’s fine as long as Freeza is still there and Freeza sarcastically remarks that he’s honored by that trust.

Jiren then falls to his knees, pride broken, as Freeza walks up to him and points a Death Beam in his face. Toppo asks Jiren what he’s doing and how could he bend his knees to an opponent, and Freeza responds that his friend is being obnoxious. But Jiren says that he doesn’t have any friends. Toppo counters that Jiren has huilt up his strength for this very reason and to believe in his own strength much like Toppo does.

Freeza disgusted at Toppo’s speech to Jiren, but it’s enough to give Jiren a second wind. Jiren then unleashes a wave of ki and Freeza and 17 struggle to block it. But as Jiren was leading to the final push, Goku steps in to help, apologizing that he’s taken so long.

Goku then says that he and Freeza will attack and 17 should stay in backup. Saying that they’ve all gone beyond their limits already, and thinks even their team-up might not even be a match for Jiren. Jiren then has gotten over his issues and rises in power and Goku remarks how strong Jiren’s become.

Freeza asks if he remembers their promise, and Goku promises Freeza that he won’t go back on their agreement as long as Freeza cooperates, and that Freeza knows more than anyone that Goku keeps his word. Freeza then says he’s grateful for it as Android 17 asks if they’ve made up.

Freeza and Goku then attack Jiren together, and Krillin and the rest of Universe 7 are surprised to see Goku and Freeza working together. The two manage to land several blows until Goku throws Freeza at Jiren, who energy tackles into him in order to take both of them out.

Jiren breaks out of this hold, but then Goku jumps in to push him as well. Jiren then remarks that this is the power of Universe 7’s trust as the two eliminate him from the Tournament of Power. Freeza says not to thank him as long as Goku keeps his promise.

The Grand Priest announces Universe 11’s defeat as Toppo thanks Jiren, but Jiren is unsure why. As Universe 11 vanishes, Goku says he and Jiren should fight again as the two will get stronger by fighting. Jiren smiles as he vanishes. The Grand Priest then goes to Android 17 and asks what his wish is.

The Grand Priest summons Super Shenron, but 17 hesitates. The Zenos say Android 17 can ask for anything he wants, and he asks for the return of the destroyed universes as he’s more concerned about protecting nature than anything. The Grand Priest smiles and grants his wish.

The Universes begin their return (and Cabba thanks Vegeta for wishing him back) and the rest of Universe 6 celebrates. Every Universe has been brought back to their place of origin successfully as Toppo and Jiren stand in a Universe 11 city. Jiren says he can’t form connections with others because he’s bound by the past, but Toppo argues that thus isn’t the case. Jiren the vows to fight Goku once more. Android 17 then jokes he’s okay without the cruise and says Goku’s influence must have made him wish for the Universes to return.

Seeing the happy ending, Freeza asks to be brought back to hell but Whis then brings Freeza back to life, as a gift from Beerus. Freeza says he doesn’t plan to stop being evil, but Goku says he’ll stop him when that time comes. The Zenos are satisfied, and the Grand Priest is fine with it since he figured the winner who wish for the other universes to return anyway. If the winner wasn’t virtuous, then they would have erased everything.

The Zenos then ask Goku what he’s going to do now, and they promise to meet with Goku again someday. The Grand Priest then congratulates Universe 7 on victory and a wonderful wish.Then an ending montage begins as the Narrator says that everyone has returned to their lives after the Tournament of Power.

Android 17 appears to get his cruise around the world, Freeza celebrates that he’s alive again, and Vegeta asks Goku what Ultra Instinct is. Goku doesn’t know as he said it happened naturally, and Vegeta admits that Goku’s always one step ahead of him. Goku then promises Vegeta that the two of them will get “stronger and stronger.”