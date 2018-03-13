‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Will Have A Special Post-Credits ‘Surprise’

Things are getting crazy with the Dragon Ball fandom. Just yesterday, fans of franchise were thrown into a tizzy when news about its next film went live. Now, new details about the finale episode of Dragon Ball Super have gone public, and they want fans to know one important thing.

When you watch episode 131, do not turn it off early. You will miss a certain surprise if you do.

Recently, two creators of Dragon Ball Super sat down for an interview to talk about the anime. Producer Satoru Takami and series director Ryota Nakamura opened up about the anime’s (sort of) finale, and it was there fans learned some big information about episode 131.

“Even after the story is over, please keep watching to the end and don’t change the channel,” Nakamura told fans (via Kazenshuu). “There’ll be something special!”

So, there you have it. There is a good chance Dragon Ball Super will wrap its finale with a post-credits scene. And, with Toei Animation’s recent film news in mind, fans have their guesses about what the surprise will be about.

If you hadn’t heard, Dragon Ball fans got an update from Toei Animation that let them breathe a sigh of relief. The company informed fans Dragon Ball Super is continuing if not in the way fans had immediately hoped. The 20th Dragon Ball film will act as a new “episode” for Dragon Ball Super while the show is away. There is no word on when the full series will return or if it may do so under a new name. However, this continuation has big implications for this post-credits surprise.

With the franchise continuing, fans expect this add-on to tease what the new film will be about. A full-on teaser for the movie may not be ready yet, but a short animated preview of the film could lead into Dragon Ball Super‘s next arc. So, fans will definitely want to stick around for this finale’s big reveal.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

