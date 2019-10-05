Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases Explosive Finale

After over a year or so of being a staple on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, Dragon Ball Super’s English dub run will be ending with the next airing of the series. Saturday, October 5th will feature the final episode of Dragon Ball Super and fans all over have been anticipating this big finale showing. The series originally came to an end in Japan nearly two years ago now, so there’s a bit of a bittersweet taste as this means there won’t be any new anime content for the franchise for the immediate future.

Dragon Ball Super‘s final episode is a big one for a number of obvious reasons, but there’s quite a bit weighing down on Freeza and Android 17’s shoulders when it begins. The end of the last episode saw Freeza and 17 as the only ones standing up to Jiren, but the preview reveals that Goku doesn’t stay down for long.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 featured Goku unleashing the full power of his Autonomous Ultra Instinct against Jiren, and it was working so well that Goku nearly one the whole thing after their heated battle. No matter how much stronger Jiren seemed to get over the course of the battle, Goku was just one step ahead as he was fueled by the desire to save his friends and universe.

But his victory was cut short as using Autonomous Ultra Instinct a third time with such an increased output took an unforeseen toll on his body. Left him in a weakened state after this power exploded out of his body, Goku was nearly eliminated before being saved at the last moment by Freeza.

With Goku’s last trump card now played, and Freeza and Android 17 on their last legs, it’s going to take something impressive to defeat Jiren as the Tournament of Power’s final moments quickly close in. But for fans worried this means Dragon Ball won’t be a part of Toonami anymore, Adult Swim has confirmed it will still keep its place at the lead in for the block after the series ends.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.