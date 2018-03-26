‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Revives A Major Character

Tonight, Dragon Ball Super came to an end as its final episode hit TVs in Japan. The live broadcast wrapped just moments ago, giving fans a breather before the finale releases its official subtitled streams. However, those who watched the show live already know how the big event goes down, and they learned one Dragon Ball Z character get revived.

So, obviously – spoilers! You have been warned!

If you have checked out episode 131 already, then you know the Tournament of Power ends in a way very few expected. When Universe 7 gets together to fight Jiren, the team manages to win, but it is because of Android 17. Goku and Freeza are both eliminated when they take out the Universe 11 fighter, leaving the android to win.

As the rules state, the Omni-Kings and the Grand Priest give Android 17 the chance to make a wish with the Super Dragon Balls. The man does that, and he wishes for all of the destroyed universes to be brought back. This VIP wish goes against what Freeza had been promised by Goku, but that doesn’t mean the villain was out of luck.

After all, Whis chose to revive Freeza on the spot.

Yes, the God of Destruction’s aide decided to revive something rather than to kill it. Whis uses his powers to bring Freeza back to life in full as a thank you for helping in the Tournament of Power. The villain is obviously pleased by his resurrection, but Goku stresses he will not turn a blind eye to Freeza if he gets up to his old ways again. The Saiyan promises he will take him down should Freeza step out of line, and fans know the hero will make good on the promise. And, as you might expect, Freeza has every intention of getting back into his old tyrannical habits.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Are you surprised by this Dragon Ball Super turnaround?