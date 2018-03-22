‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stars Open up About Series Finale

Dragon Ball Super is about to air its highly-anticipated finale episode of the Tournament of Power arc, and it’s a milestone climax that fans will be watching all over the world, in some of the biggest screening events the anime genre has ever seen. With so much hype around Dragon Ball Super‘s ending, and future, right now, some of best perspective is being given by the iconic voice actor cast for the show:

#News: #DragonBallSuper Voice Actress for Krillin, Mayumi Tanaka, speculates, “I bet there will be another series soon again!”. She is NOT confirming anything, but she does seem as HOPEFUL as we fans are.

She also discusses details on #DragonBallSuper131 (Episode 131) #finale pic.twitter.com/zTiSNnJcrw — 🔥Oppai Senpai🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) March 20, 2018



#News: #DragonBallSuper Voice Actor for Tien, Hikaru Midorikawa, shares small details about what to expect from #DragonBallSuper131 (Episode 131) #finale + his reaction to Akira Toriyama giving Tien a role in the Universe Survival saga. pic.twitter.com/5IqIdESKuO — 🔥Oppai Senpai🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) March 20, 2018



Voice actors Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin) and Hikaru Midorikawa (Tien) got to open up in recent interviews about the ending of Dragon Ball Super, and their respective feelings about having their lower-tier fighters be welcoming by Akira Toriyama into the “Universal Survival” arc.

There’s some franchise trash-talk, as Tanaka celebrates Krillin being in the Tournament of Power, while Yamcha wasn’t even invited (oh the shade)! On the whole, though, both actors are simply thrilled their old characters got a new chance to shine – and even earned a modicum of respect from the likes of Beerus, or other major powers involved with the Tournament of Power.

As for what we learn about the finale episode (131) this week:

Tanaka teases that Freeza’s final battle with Jiren is the “must-see” event of the episode.

Midorikawa teases a particular image or scene that he once saw in storyboard mode, but was blown away by when he saw the completed version. We’re super curious to see what that visual is.

Dragon Ball voice actors have grown into being true rock stars and celebrities – whether it’s the Sub or Dub casts. It’s always good to hear their thoughts – especially when they’re teasing such epic things to come!

…Seaking of teases: while nothing is official is revealed, Tanaka does seem to tease that there will be more indeed coming, soon.

