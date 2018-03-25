Fans Aren’t Ready For ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Finale Tonight

Dragon Ball fans got the best gift ever in 2015 when it was confirmed that the franchise would be getting a new series entry in the form of Dragon Ball Super. After expanding the series to include alternate timelines, multiple universes, Gods, Angels, and even a being reigning above every thing else, fans have grown to love Dragon Ball Super throughout its run.

Now that the series is coming to end in such a spectacular fashion, fans are coming to grips with the fact that there won’t be any new Dragon Ball content for a while. It’s a bitter sweet time to be a fan.

Although the series has already been confirmed to continue in the form of a movie and other projects, fans who have come to appreciate the weekly dose of new Dragon Ball aren’t ready to see the series go.

Read on for what fans are saying in anticipation of the final episode of Dragon Ball Super, Episode 131, and leave your feelings in the comments!

@Victinikirby

Dragon Ball Super Finale Checklist:



Candy ✅

Popcorn ✅

Beverage of Choice ✅

Ice Cream to eat while crying once it is all over like the sad child I am ✅



Ok! I am ready! — Victinikirby (@Victinikirby) March 24, 2018

@SupaSuperrr

Dragon Ball Super finale tonight… pic.twitter.com/O3vkbD91Wa — ✧•°. SuperSuper .°✧ (@SupaSuperrr) March 24, 2018

@Werehorribleppl

When all your favorite anime have their season finale on the same Saturday and you know it’s all down hill from here #DragonBallSuper #theancientmagusbride #citrusanime pic.twitter.com/G6sswnVxVL — Jenn Cortez (@Werehorribleppl) March 24, 2018

@thegeneration71

Me watching the series finale of dragon ball super tonight. pic.twitter.com/mlRw4KSeFt — Generation (@thegeneration71) March 24, 2018

@JuliusInRoom

PREPARE TO CRY

Because it is the Finale of #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/VCKC8WdJSU — Julius Elloraza (@JuliusInRoom) March 24, 2018

@LegendOfLucero

tonight is the finale for dragon ball super ? so that explains the gloominess outside lmao — Lucero (@LegendOfLucero) March 24, 2018

@DoctorKelp02

Gonna have to watch Dragon Ball Super finale at a Sweet 16 but at least I’ll be able to recreate this image pic.twitter.com/bFQNB0dOGo — Kelp (@DoctorKelp02) March 24, 2018

@TheCrewDino

Dragon Ball Super Finale tonight! ?The wait until the movie will be so long! ? — Dino (@TheCrewDino) March 24, 2018

@Akhgustavo