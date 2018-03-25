Anime

Fans Aren’t Ready For ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Finale Tonight

Dragon Ball fans got the best gift ever in 2015 when it was confirmed that the franchise would be getting a new series entry in the form of Dragon Ball Super. After expanding the series to include alternate timelines, multiple universes, Gods, Angels, and even a being reigning above every thing else, fans have grown to love Dragon Ball Super throughout its run.

Now that the series is coming to end in such a spectacular fashion, fans are coming to grips with the fact that there won’t be any new Dragon Ball content for a while. It’s a bitter sweet time to be a fan.

Although the series has already been confirmed to continue in the form of a movie and other projects, fans who have come to appreciate the weekly dose of new Dragon Ball aren’t ready to see the series go.

Read on for what fans are saying in anticipation of the final episode of Dragon Ball Super, Episode 131, and leave your feelings in the comments!

