Funko’s First-Look at New Zamasu Pop Surfaces

In the cavalcade of villains that make up the Dragon Ball franchise overall, Zamasu can sometimes be overlooked. With the Goku Black arc, we were introduced to the concept of an “evil Kaioshin” who was attempting to eliminate all mortals from the universe. With a future timeline showing Trunks battling against a twisted version of this rogue deity who had taken over Goku’s body, creating Goku Black who would merge with this older version of himself to create a brand new threat. Now, one fan has gotten a picture for an upcoming Funko Pop for the villain of Dragon Ball Super!

Twitter User FunkoPopHunters shared this first look for the Funko Pop that features a gnarly looking Zamasu, who had been unable to control his body following the strange fusion using the Potarra Earrings and battling against the combined forces of Goku and Vegeta in Vegetto:

Prototype of Half Corrupted Zamasu shown tonight at Funko HQ for the extralife4kids event! 📷 @funkompany pic.twitter.com/N4TjakuzSa — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) December 4, 2019

Zamasu was killed following the battle against Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks in this dark future thanks to the help of the insanely powerful Zeno, though this wouldn’t be the last we’d see of the mad villain. Returning in the spin off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Zamasu was working with the villain Hearts to continue onto his journey of eliminating mortals from the universe.

Unfortunately for the mad deity, the partnership was short lived as Hearts turned the tables and decided to eliminate Zamasu with a newfound power up. Whether or not Zamasu will be returning to the main series proper is a question for another day, though his death does seem quite permanent from what we saw at the conclusion of the Goku Black arc. Still, when all was said and done, the villain made for an interesting addition to the rogues gallery of Dragon Ball and caused quite some trouble for Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters.

