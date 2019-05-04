Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Freeza’s Shogun Makeover

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball is one of the longest running, most popular action manga and anime franchises, and is even celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Dragon Ball Z. The series has sparked all manner of fan-art over its tenure, and some fans have given the series’ favorites unique spins. One fan has imagined a whole new universe for the series in which they battle in Japan’s Edo period instead, and it’s hard not to want an entire series based on the idea.

Artist Guillem Dauden (who we have featured in the past for their takes on Vegeta among others) shared a new take on Freeza that doubles down on the villain’s authority and power even in this samurai kind of world. Check it out below!

Dauden (who you can find on Instagram here) shared a Shogun take on Freeza, and the villain is instantly recognizable even under layers of samurai armor. Brandished with several weapons, and most likely other ways to cheat his opponents, this look gives Freeza’s prominent “Oh ho ho” laugh an all new weight. Freeza’s always carried himself with a sense of pompous authority, and an official position of “Shogun” would probably be the best fit for his current “Emperor” label.

There’s a good chance Freeza would act exactly the same way he does in the series if he were a Shogun instead, and even without access to all of his ki powers he’d still be as fearsome as he is in the series proper. It’d be a great alternate universe to explore as the Dragon Ball franchise isn’t afforded many opportunities to do so.

