‘Dragon Ball Super’ Brings its Future Trunks Arc to An End

Dragon Ball Super’s English dub just wrapped the Future Trunks arc of the series, and fans are excited to especially see what’s on the way next. As fans who watched the Japanese language release already know, the series is about to capitalize on all the elements introduced so far.

Before the series begins its trek to the Universe Survival arc, it’s not a bad idea to look back on the Future Trunks arc now that it’s over.

Not only did the arc help to establish that there are many timelines among the universes, but it also introduced the fan favorite villain Goku Black. Sean Schemmel’s performance as Black was held in just as high regard as Masako Noazawa’s performance in the original Japanese dub.

Along with answering questions like if Goku could defeat Goku, the central villain Zamasu also presented a unique threat as well as his ever increasing strength and immortal body left Goku and Vegeta with a villain they couldn’t just punch away. When Future Trunks displays a new level of power and resolve, which in turn completes the arc the character has been on since the Android arc of Dragon Ball Z.

But like many of the arcs in the series so far, this is an arc in which the heroes ultimately lose. Fused Zamasu wins in the end when he destroys every living being in the universe, leaving the only way to defeat him being to call in someone even stronger: the Omni-King Zeno. Meaning Fused Zamasu’s existence has been completely erased.

Nonetheless, the happy ending of this arc means that even more adventures are on the way as the universes collide in a major battle. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.