Dragon Ball Super Artwork Gives Future Trunks a Shintani Makeover

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was the most successful film released in the entire Dragon Ball franchise, and was a huge hit with fans not only because it continued the anime after the original series came to an end, but introduced new character designs from Naohiro Shintani. Shintani’s character designs offered a much different look for the franchise than what had come before, and this got many fans thinking what it would look like if other characters were given the same makeover. One of the more popular is wondering when Future Trunks would look like in this style.

Artist @FnaRenan (who you can find on Twitter here) did just that and offered up a pretty great take on what Future Trunks would look like if given a new character design from Naohiro Shintani, and while he didn’t show up in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it certainly paints a fun picture of his anime future.

If the Dragon Ball anime does continue in some form, we’re all hoping it means that character designer Shintani will offer new designs for the anime in the future as well. There’s currently a new film project in the works, and while there are no concrete details just yet, one thing fans hope is confirmed is that Shintani will return as character designer.

Shintani’s bouncy character designs felt nostalgic with the earliest days of the anime franchise, and seeing those designs in action was one of the biggest reasons Broly stood out. Future Trunks is still floating around in the multiverse now that his original universe was erased, so he’s definitely on the table should the need arise. He’s living a peaceful life, yes, but it also willing to fight for his future! Especially when other releases in the franchise have boosted him to powerful new forms like Super Saiyan God.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.