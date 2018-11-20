‘Dragon Ball Super’: Reported Release Date of New Arc Revealed

Dragon Ball Super‘s anime might have ended with the Tournament of Power, but the manga will continue the story of the series beyond it and even further beyond the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

But when will the next arc of the series begin in the manga? A new release date reportedly has the new arc debuting next month.

“Galactic Patrol Prisoner” Arc is the new Manga Arc to be serialized from December 2018. — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) November 16, 2018

As noted by @GovetaXV on Twitter, the next arc will begin in the December 2018 chapter release of the series. This is important as that means the Tournament of Power will be brought to a swift end as well. Much like the anime, the Tournament of Power (and Universe Survival arc) most likely will be put to an end in the early pages of the chapter and the second half with introduce other elements.

Though much like how the manga skipped the events of both Battle of Gods and Resurrection F arcs of the series, it seems it will not depict the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly either. So depending on when in the series timeline the new arc takes place, there could be a significant amount of time in between the end of the Universe Survival arc and this new one.

The new arc is reportedly titled “Galactic Patrol Prisoner.” It teases the return of a character not seen since the Majin Buu arc of Dragon Ball Z, and the return of a fan-favorite character to the series as well. A new synopsis for the start of the arc has arrived online as well, teasing what’s next to come for the franchise.

