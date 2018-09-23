‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Winner Between Gohan and Universe 9

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has gone onto the second match of the Zeno Expo as Gohan got back into action with a fight against Universe 9’s deadly schemer Lavender. It looked as if Gohan was going to have a tough time and he did.

The fight with Lavender didn’t go exactly as expected for Gohan fans either, as neither universe won or lost the match in the end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although he was pushed into the Zeno Expo, Gohan eventually decided to put all of his effort into his match with Lavender. He has not fought in a long time, so he wanted to use this opportunity to get back into fighting shape. This was tested for sure as Lavender proved to be a tough and tricky opponent.

Lavender poisoned Gohan heavily, blinding him and infecting his body. This left Gohan unable to detect Lavender’s energy or movement, was eventually able to turn the tide by focusing in on him. Going Super Saiyan, his aura acted as a radar and revealed where Lavender was hiding.

The two exchanged more blows, and Gohan seemed to get the upper hand, but Lavender’s poison spread through Gohan faster with the Super Saiyan power activated. Although Gohan eventually downed Lavender with a powerful attack, the poison in his body had spread through his entire body and he could no longer stand under his own power.

Neither Gohan nor Lavender were left standing in the end, and the Grand Minister declared the battle over. The match was deemed a draw, and this leaves Universe 7 with one victory and one tie. Meaning that the final battle between Goku and Universe 9’s Bergamo will settle the Zeno Expo once and for all.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.