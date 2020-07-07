Dragon Ball Super Fan-Comic Imagines Gohan vs Moro

✖

Dragon Ball Super fans have always hoped that Gohan would get into the series' fights more, and one fan got so tired of waiting that they took it into their own hands to imagine what it would look like if Gohan took on Planet Eater Moro. In the official version of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, Gohan had unfortunately been overpowered not by Moro but by one of his henchmen. Moro's power is so severe that only Goku and Vegeta can currently keep up with the villain, and even then they are struggling to stay on his level.

But in a world where fans got their dream of a Gohan who managed to stay strong right alongside his father, Gohan would be the one taking on Moro next. Hilariously enough, this would also continue to draw more parallels to the fight with Cell during the Android saga much like many of Moro's quirks are doing.

Artist BossTsengKuso (who you can find more work from on Facebook here) further connected these dots between Cell and Moro and imagined what it would look like if Gohan fought Moro's current Android devoured form. Hilariously enough, it would mirror quite a bit of how the fight against Cell with...and would probably bring up some terrible memories for Android 17 and 18. You can check out the comic below!

Gohan did start off the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc on the right foot as he and Piccolo helped Earth's remaining defenders train for the upcoming fight against Moro's army, but they all quickly discovered just how little prepared they were for the full fight. Moro appeared and immediately made all of their efforts essentially meaningless in the long term, so now fans are continuing to wonder whether or not Gohan will be willing to keep up when this is all over. In the hopes that he'll have another huge fight someday, keep your fingers crossed!

Would you want to see Gohan in the fight against Planet Eater Moro in the official Dragon Ball Super series? Would you want to see Gohan increase his power further in order to keep up with these godly new threats? How do you think the fight between Gohan and Moro would go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.