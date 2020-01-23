Dragon Ball Super Reveals Gohan’s Epic New Tag-Team Technique

Dragon Ball Super has made the mistake of keeping Gohan largely on the sidelines while Goku and Vegata have advanced into god-like levels of power and transformation – but it seems that could be changing. As the manga’s new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc moves into its climax, Earth is under threat from Planet-Eating sorcerer Moro, while Goku and Vegeta are both off-world seeking new powers that can defeat this fearsome foe. Their absence has left the protection of Earth to the rest of the Dragon Ball Z fighters of Earth – and during the battle with Moro’s forces, Gohan and Piccolo stunned with some new tag-team fight techniques we’ve never seen!

Warning: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 56 SPOILERS Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Moro’s army of Galactic convicts arrives on Earth, they spread out across the planet scouring for riches to loot, before Moro sucks the planet dry of all life. Of course, the elite part of the “Moro Corps” has a grudge against Gohan and Piccolo from their encounter during the Moro’s scouting survey of Earth, and so Gohan and Piccolo find themselves ambushed by the Galactic Bandit Brigade!

Evil android Seventhree uses his mimicry powers to steal Gohan and Piccolo’s abilities, which forces the “father-son” duo to unleash a new tag-team strategy. It starts with Gohan revealing a new shield technique that is combined with the offense of Piccolo’s Special Beam Cannon attack; and it continues with Piccolo shooting off a volley of energy blasts that Gohan uses as aerial moguls to jump and dash on, to get close to Seventhree. Finally, a combined Solar Flare and Special Beam Cannon blast takes Seenthree down hard.

This chapter of Dragon Ball Super certainly has fans even more hyped about the idea of Gohan and the Z-Fighters getting their own spinoff series. Seeing how Earths fighters have to adapt and rise to the challenge of powerful foes (without the crutches of Goku and Vegeta’s insane power-ups) was the most fun we’ve had in years with characters like Gohan, Piccolo and Yamcha. It’s also a good stage-setter for Gohan’s next big transformation and power-up – not to mention a showcase of Gohan and Piccolo’s “father and son” connection. Of course, the new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game is working on Goku and Gohan’s relationship a little bit stronger than it’s been…

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.