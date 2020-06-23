Dragon Ball Just Revealed Moro's Creepiest Scene Yet

✖

Dragon Ball Super's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has given Planet Eater Moro plenty of terrifying moments, but the latest chapter has to have one of the villain's creepiest scene yet. As the final battle between Goku, Vegeta, and Moro is now in full swing on Earth, each of the three fighters has been showing examples of just how much they have grown in the couple of months since their last fight on New Namek. It's a bit different from Moro's end, however, as the villain continues to show the lengths of his magic.

When he's put against the wall thanks to Vegeta's newly acquired Forced Spirit Fission technique after his training on Planet Yardrat, Moro reveals that he actually had a last ditch effort plan in mind that used his magic to essentially open his mouth to a cartoonish degree and swallowed the killer android Seven-Three whole.

Vegeta had surprised Moro with his new technique that forcibly separated all of the ki Moro had absorbed in the last few months from his body, and sent it back to their sources. This meant that Moro had returned to the same older state he was when he was first introduced to the series. Now desperate, Moro turns toward Seven-Three and hits him with a blast of strange energy.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This paralyzes the android to the point where he could be picked up and completely eaten by Moro. With this devouring successful, being a quite physical extension of his ki devouring magic already, Moro then fuses with the android and gets a huge strength boost. His new fusion induced form is far less creepy than the effort it took to get there, but it certainly stacks up to many of the other creepy villains in series' past.

This eating of another to transform certainly does ape past villains Majin Buu and Cell (specifically now that there's a new android involved), and it will be interesting to see just where Moro's literal eating someone else stacks up to Majin Buu's devouring abilities and Cell's absorbing someone else through his tail. Either way, it's certainly Moro's creepiest scene yet.

But what did you think? Does this make you look at Planet Eater Moro differently? How does his eating stack up to past Dragon Ball villains? What did you think of the new form as a result of it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

