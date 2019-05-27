Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Super Saiyan 4 Goku Black

Dragon Ball Super opened up Akira Toriyama’s franchise to a whole multiverse full of allies and foes, and one of the fan-favorite additions to the series was Goku Black. Seeing an evil version of Goku run roughshod over Future Trunks’ world was one of the most striking images of the series, and Goku Black got even more fearsome and cool looking when he debuted the Super Saiyan Rose form. But what if Goku Black was able to transform into Super Saiyan 4?

Artist Easterhands on Reddit went the extra mile and provided a slick rendition of what a Super Saiyan 4 Goku Black would look like. You’d assume it’d just be Super Saiyan 4 Goku right? But there’s something fierce about the extra intensity Black has.

With Zamasu’s poise, Goku Black became a striking new take on Goku that distanced itself pretty far from the Goku fans know too well. This includes this above art as Super Saiyan 4 Goku Black would carry Zamasu’s poise but also look just as savage as the standard Super Saiyan 4 look. The Super Saiyan 4 form is exclusive to Dragon Ball GT, and it’s one of the major reasons fans have loved the now non-canon series.

But Super Saiyan 4 isn’t completely off the table, anymore. In Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Broly taps into the power of his Oozaru form without losing his base form. This is what Super Saiyan 4 does, so fans have theorized that this form could be introduced into the series’ canon. With the introductions of Broly and Gogeta into the canon already, it’s not exactly impossible.

With the Dragon Ball franchise now including an expanded multiverse, we could even see Super Saiyan 4 Goku Black in an official capacity someday. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and you can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”