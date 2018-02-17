‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases The Secret Behind Goku Black’s True Identity

Dragon Ball Super‘s English language broadcast is knee deep in the Future Trunks arc, and the mystery of Goku Black is starting to unravel the more he interacts with the characters. Chiefly, how he interacts with Goku himself.

In Episode 50 of the series, Goku and Goku Black come to blows for the first time and Black wasn’t all that he seemed. More importantly, he didn’t just come across as an evil future Goku but potentially someone else entirely.

Their fight started off weirdly enough, as Black approached Goku as a different being altogether rather than say something to his past self. During their fight, he mentioned the strengths of his body as well as dropping “you Saiyans,” which is something Goku has never done.

Even after the two had come to blows, he mentioned that the wounds on his body would only make him stronger in “this” body. This catches Goku by surprise, naturally, as this is definitely a Saiyan gift but the only one who outright states it is Vegeta.

Along with the drastic personality difference, Black is equipped with a Time Ring. A Time Ring is a special artifact that only Kais and Gods have access to. But somehow, Black has one of these time rings and is able to use its power.

Fans who have watched the Japanese language release of Dragon Ball Super do know the origins of Goku Black, and the reveal is one of the biggest moments of the arc and the action ramps up after that point.

Seeing how much the evidence is starting to stack up here, though, fans can definitely agree that Goku Black is completely different from the current Goku in many big ways.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.