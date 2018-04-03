‘Dragon Ball Super’: [SPOILER] Saves Goku, Future Trunks From Goku Black

The Future Trunks arc of Dragon Ball Super just had its first major confrontation as Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks fought Goku Black and Zamasu in the future. Unfortunately for the three, it ended it total defeat.

But while the situation looked hopeless and Zamasu and Goku Black were about to deal the final blow, the three of them were saved thanks to the efforts of Future Yajirobe, Mai, and the resistance fighters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vegeta, Trunks, and Goku were entirely defeated when they fought the unexpected teamwork of Goku Black (who had reached a new form, Super Saiyan Rose) and Zamasu (who now has an invincible immortal body), but when the two are distracted, Yajirobe swoops in and manages to drag Trunks and Goku away. The moment was a sigh of relief, and humor, for sure as the normally confrontation avoiding character risked his life to save Goku and Trunks (running as far as he could before he got tired).

But with Vegeta still in the area, Zamasu and Goku Black were going to destroy him too but the resistance fighters launched a few tear gas bombs and managed to slip Vegeta out of their grasp as well. When Future Mai reconvenes with Yajirobe, she activates the time machine and sends Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks back into the past.

This is heartbreaking for Trunks, who wants Mai to come with, but Mai stays behind to keep defending the future once more. But now that Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks made it back to the present hopefully they can recuperate in time to go back and save Mai.

Or at the very least, find a way to somehow deal with Zamasu and the newly powered up Goku Black.

