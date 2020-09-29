Comedian Jay Pharoah Shares His Spot-on Dragon Ball Impressions

✖

If you are a fan of Dragon Ball, then there is a good chance you have tried your hand at impersonating a Saiyan. After all, characters like Goku and Vegeta are too cool not to emulate in some way. Sure, the whole Saiyan pride thing isn't the best, but their perseverance is something to admire. That is why so many fans have coined their own take on the fighters, and comedian Jay Pharaoh is no different.

Over on Twitter, the late-night comedian got fans buzzing when he shared his impressions of Dragon Ball's stars. Pharaoh felt it was time he shared his version of Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo with fans. And as you can see down below, his take on Son Goku is pretty much perfect.

Pharaoh kicks off his impression reel as Goku, and he enunciates every word as if he were the hero. After a few vibes are made at Vegeta, the comedian switches his impression over to the princely fighter, and it doesn't take long before Piccolo shows up. Pharaoh swaps between the three characters at will before the clip ends, and he plays out a skit where the trio vow to find a new villain to fight after Jiren's defeat at the Tournament of Power.

Clearly, Pharaoh has kept up with his Dragon Ball lore, and his impressions have earned the respect of many. In fact, the actual voice of Goku chimed in on the video. Sean Schemmel tweeted at Pharaoh, saying, "Now I'm working on my Jay Pharaoh impression." Now, it is only a matter of time before Chris Sabat comes in with his response given the actor's work with Vegeta and Piccolo over the years.

What do you think of Pharaoh's Dragon Ball impressions? Does he need a guest spot on the anime or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.