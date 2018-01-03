New ‘Dragon Ball’ Stills Show Off Goku and Jiren’s Next Fight

Dragon Ball Super enjoyed last week off in honor of the new year, but 2018 will bring back the anime soon enough. This weekend, Goku will make a comeback as he faces Jiren for a second time, and fans can get a new look at the fight on Twitter.

Taking to social media, the official Dragon Ball Super page shared a set of new episode stills. The images, which can be seen below, show off a slew of characters but it is Goku who stands out.

Of course, fans are not surprised by Goku’s big return. The guy is about to fight his number one opponent after all.

The new still of Goku and Jiren is a simple one, but it shows how intense the pair will be when Dragon Ball Super returns. Goku is seen standing across from Jiren with a clenched jaw, and his gaze alone looks like it could kill. As for Jiren, the Pride Trooper looks just as stern with his expression, and fans are admittedly impressed with his bulky frame.

Seriously, just look at Jiren’s chest. It is wider than Majin Buu after a five-course meal.

The other stills hone in on the rest of Universe 7’s remaining fighters. Android 17 and Gohan are shown looking off-screen with surprised expressions in one shot. Another shows Vegeta and Jiren going head-to-head as the pair start their first fight. Vegeta has already gone Super Saiyan Blue to fight the Universe 11 baddie, and Jiren looks like he was just pushed back by the Saiyan.

As for the final still, fans are treated to a reaction shot from Universe 7’s eliminated members. Tien and Krillin look pretty taken aback as they look out over the arena, and Shin doesn’t look any better. The Kai has his jaw hanging wide open, and fans can only imagine how Beerus will react to whichever scene the team is looking at in this still.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

How do you think Jiren’s next battle with Goku will go? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!