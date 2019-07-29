Dragon Ball Super Animator Honors Goku, Luffy with Stunning Artwork

Dragon Ball Super‘s full of talented animators and creators, and one of the major standouts among fans has always been Yuya Takahashi. Takahashi has animated some of Dragon Ball‘s most memorable sequences, and fans have grown to love his angular and nostalgic take on the franchise’s characters. Fans have especially grown to love the animator on Twitter, who has shared some fantastic illustrations of the Dragon Ball franchise with fans in the past.

Takahashi’s latest sketch has been a major hit with fans as he has shared a slick team up between Dragon Ball’s Goku and One Piece‘s Luffy. You can check out the fierce look at them in action below!

The slickly animated gif of Goku and Luffy sees them both don cool outfits as they prepare to take on a common enemy. With this sketch there’s a wonder of what kind of enemy would lead these two to work together, and there’s also a question of whether or not they would work together well at all. There have been multiple crossovers between the two franchises throughout the years, and fans have seen Goku and Luffy work together in some capacities before.

But it would be a much different affair with the latest incarnations of the two characters as they are both now more powerful in their respective series than ever before. Dragon Ball‘s Goku has reached god levels of power, and One Piece‘s Luffy has mastered the Observation and Conqueror’s Haki. But with the their stronger selves, it would take an even more powerful foe to get them to work together.

If this crossover does happen again in the future, with a fierce take like this fans would hope that Yuya Takahashi would have some kind of role in bringing it all to life. Then again, they’ll be happy just seeing Takahashi take on the Dragon Ball anime in the future in any capacity.

