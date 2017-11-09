The Internet Is Freaking Out About Goku’s Supposed Super Saiyan Leak

Earlier today, the Dragon Ball fandom flew into a frenzy when images of some new anime merchandise went live and possibly revealed a new form of Goku's. Fans started spinning theories about the leak as they warred over whether or not the promo gives a look at the hero's new form, but it seems like the fandom is still split.

A brand-new magazine from Japan hit shelves today, and fans began buzzing about an image of a new Dragon Ball chocolate treat. The franchise will start selling chocolate molds of Goku this year, but one packaging variant gave fans a reason to pause.

As you can see below, one of the candy's packages has an odd picture of Goku on the top-right. The image is hidden behind Goku's Super Saiyan Blue form, and it shows the character with a new hairdo. The style sees Goku's hair dyed red in the tradition Super Saiyan shape, and it made fans think Dragon Ball leaked its first image of his upcoming transformation. After all, Super Saiyan Rose was leaked thanks to some early merchandise releases, so the idea isn't totally foreign.

However, there are some fans who are pushing back on the theory. Netizens confirmed the Dragon Ball Super merchandise does use several color filters. Other pieces of the anime's collection has red filters placed over them; For instance, one package can be seen with a red version of Shenron printed on it. Fans are wondering if the Goku image spotted just shows the Saiyan in his SSJ or SSB form with a red tint, but fans can't be quite sure of that either.

For now, the Internet is hosting a fandom war as otakus argue over Goku's transformation. You can check out some of the responses in the slides below: