The Internet Is Freaking Out About Goku’s Supposed Super Saiyan Leak
Earlier today, the Dragon Ball fandom flew into a frenzy when images of some new anime merchandise went live and possibly revealed a new form of Goku's. Fans started spinning theories about the leak as they warred over whether or not the promo gives a look at the hero's new form, but it seems like the fandom is still split.
A brand-new magazine from Japan hit shelves today, and fans began buzzing about an image of a new Dragon Ball chocolate treat. The franchise will start selling chocolate molds of Goku this year, but one packaging variant gave fans a reason to pause.
As you can see below, one of the candy's packages has an odd picture of Goku on the top-right. The image is hidden behind Goku's Super Saiyan Blue form, and it shows the character with a new hairdo. The style sees Goku's hair dyed red in the tradition Super Saiyan shape, and it made fans think Dragon Ball leaked its first image of his upcoming transformation. After all, Super Saiyan Rose was leaked thanks to some early merchandise releases, so the idea isn't totally foreign.
However, there are some fans who are pushing back on the theory. Netizens confirmed the Dragon Ball Super merchandise does use several color filters. Other pieces of the anime's collection has red filters placed over them; For instance, one package can be seen with a red version of Shenron printed on it. Fans are wondering if the Goku image spotted just shows the Saiyan in his SSJ or SSB form with a red tint, but fans can't be quite sure of that either.
For now, the Internet is hosting a fandom war as otakus argue over Goku's transformation. You can check out some of the responses in the slides below:
KenXyro
New form?
Look carefully behind the chocolate.
There's Goku with Super Saiyan hair but they're RED in colour. pic.twitter.com/kfi0EglVk0— Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) August 3, 2017
If eating a chocolate Goku wasn't enough to entice you, then maybe a reported picture of Goku's new Super Saiyan form could?
RenketonGodComment
from discussion Goku's new form? (Merch leak).
So, if Goku doesn become a Chocolate Super Saiyan, does that mean Majin Buu would be after the hero because of his sweet innards? Oh, too soon?
DBSpriteFight
From the new leaks of Goku's new form.....it makes me think it's not what we think and is a higher power of Kaioken with him covered in red— DB Sprite Fight (@DBSpriteFight) August 3, 2017
There are plenty of theories out there surrounding Goku's mysterious form, but Kaio-Ken continues to be a top contender. If the hero managed to control both his godly ki and the power-up at once, the Saiyan would be nigh unstoppable.
YonkouProd
First Goku Black, now Chocolate Goku...DBS is trying to tell us something.— YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 3, 2017
When it comes to Dragon Ball, Goku has some rather interesting transformation names. Super Saiyan God. Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan. It wouldn't be too surprising if Super Saiyan Chocolate got approved.
You can read up on the synopsis for Dragon Ball Super's current arc below:
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?
Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.
