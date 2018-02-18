‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals New Images Of Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct Form

If you had not heard, Goku is gearing up for one more transformation before Dragon Ball Super ends. The hero unlocked Ultra Instinct last year, but there is still more to the form than Goku knows. Soon, the hero will unleash the shiny form’s mastered state, and new images of the Ultra Instinct power-up have gone live online.

So, if you want a better look at the fighter’s so-called Super Saiyan White form, you are in luck.

Earlier this weekend, Japan revealed Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct form to fans via V-Jump. The magazine shared concept artwork of the transformation, but a few more scans of the state has since gone live in other magazines. And, as you can see below, the form looks as pristine as ever.

Fans have collected the new Dragon Ball scans on Imgur, and the latter three adverts are the ones giving netizens a new look at Goku. If you look at the second promo, it shows a set of Dragon Ball Super figures which will go on sale later this year. Goku’s new Ultra Instinct state is set to appear in the collection, and his collectible highlights the fighter’s silvery-white hair.

As for the third image, it comes courtesy of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The game features an anime-friendly take on Mastered Ultra Instinct, and its artwork makes Goku’s hair lean more towards a silver-grey color scheme. The fourth image is sourced from a Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 spread, and its 3D CGI artwork makes Goku look plenty scary in all his Ultra Instinct glory.

Right now, fans have yet to see Mastered Ultra Instinct makes its anime debut. Dragon Ball Super refrained from outing the transformation with its latest episode, but it seems like the introduction is coming up shortly. Episode 129 will see Goku unlock the final transformation as he makes his final stand against Jiren to save Universe 7 from total annihilation.

