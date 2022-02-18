New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Merch Hints At Mysterious Characters

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is taking a major break from the original manga and anime series, taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, and placing it squarely on Gohan and Piccolo as they battle against the newest androids of the Red Ribbon Army, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the movie set to arrive this April in Japan, new merchandise is hinting at two mysterious characters that will be a part of the latest anime project in the Dragon Ball sequel series.

While plastic cups and seal containers are some strange merchandise for an anime franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is taking the opportunity to show off new designs for some of its biggest characters via this method, while also hinting that there are more mysterious figures that have yet to be revealed for the April film. With the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, and the newest androids of Red Ribbon taking center stage, two character panels have been blacked out, leading many fans of the Z-FIghters left wondering what other fighters the next chapter in Dragon Ball Super’s anime might have waiting in the wings.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the new look at the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero merchandise, which has fans debating if characters such as Cell or Dr. Gero might be getting big comebacks as the next film focuses on the major return of the Red Ribbon Army:

2 (or 3) characters will fill these 3 Black-painted parts on February 21! 😳🔥

Those 2 (or 3) could be NEW character(s)! 🤩



LET THE SPECULATIONS BEGIN! 📢#DragonBallSuperSuperHero pic.twitter.com/F6aB2PWwLK — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) February 18, 2022

While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is hitting theaters in Japan this April, the Shonen film has yet to announce when it will be arriving in the West, though we would imagine that considering the popularity of the series, fans in the West won’t be waiting long to see Gohan and Piccolo battle against Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Currently, the Dragon Ball Super television series has yet to announce when it will return, with fans waiting years for the show to make a comeback following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc. While there have been hints and rumors that Dragon Ball Super’s return might not be that far away, it’s all just conjecture at this point.

Who do you think the mysterious characters in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie will turn out to be? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball.