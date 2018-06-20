‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals How Over-Powered Zeno Is

Dragon Ball Super English Dub just wrapped its big “Future Trunks Saga” arc with some massive cosmic fireworks. In addition to seeing Trunks develop a new Spirit Bomb Sword technique to finally cut down the fused Zamasus, we also got to see just what kind of terrible power divine figures like Grand Zeno truly possess.

After Zamasu’s body was destroyed by Future Trunks’ Spirit Bomb Sword attack, the evil Kai’s immortality wish with the Super Dragon Balls allowed him to become an bodiless entity, now free to spread across the fabric of the entire universe. He all but wiped out mortal life of the planet, and was set to finish with Future Trunks and his companions, when Goku remembered he had an ace in the hole: a button to summon Grand Zeno, himself!

The Zeno who appeared to Goku was from Universe 10, so he had no knowledge of who Goku was, or why he had the summoning button – but Zeno instantly recognized that Infinite Zamasu was a major problem, and the Omni-King used his power to erase the entire timeline in one utterance (which, FYI, differs greatly between the Dub and Sub versions).

This moment in the series reveals why such powerful characters like Lord Beerus, Whis, Supreme Kai, and even Grand Priest (aka Whis’ father) all show such nervousness and servile devotion whenever Grand Zeno appears. Though the Omin-King may look simple and childlike, his observance of the multiverse like a garden – and willingness to prune that garden – make him the most powerful and potentially dangerous figure in the entire Dragon Ball universe (so far). Of course, that raises the usual fan debate about power levels – and whether a character like Zeno is actually too overpowered for his own good. As we’ve never seen Zeno actually throwdown and fight anyone, it seems more like he’s a Deus Ex Machina tool that can basically be used to prune any characters and timelines from the convoluted Dragon Ball continuity.

WARNING: Mild Spoilers Follow!

Fans who have experienced the Dragon Ball Super Sub and Japanese anime series, or the manga, know why this finale of the “Future Trunks Saga” arc with Grand Zeno is so important to what comes next. Dragon Ball Super‘s final, and most epic, arc is the “Universe Survival Saga”, and Grand Zeno is right at the center of it!

The ending of the story arc before “Future Trunks” was “Universal Destruction”, which saw Grand Zeno decree that he wanted a bigger tournament than the one Beerus and his brother Champa threw – and he gets it. Only this time, the various universes competing in Grand Zeno’s “Tournament of Power” are playing for a much bigger prize: to be the sole Universe to escape erasure at Grand Zeno’s hands!

So strap yourselves in Dragon Ball fans, because the universe is about to become a much bigger place, and the fights are about to get bigger than ever before!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.