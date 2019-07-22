Special Dragon Ball Super Chapter Reveals How Goku Thinks of Broly

Dragon Ball Super fans have been loving the manga’s current arc of the series as it’s gone far beyond where the anime ended, but one of the major ways it got to this point was by skipping over the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly that takes place in-between the end of the anime and the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. But a special manga chapter has sprouted up online, and it shares the manga’s version of the film as Goku and Vegeta reflect on that battle with Broly.

As shared by @DBSChronicles, @Goreshx, and @tsukenosuke on Twitter, the special bones pages shared in the recent Jump Victory Carnival Guidebook revealed how Goku thought of Broly since their first meeting. As suspected, he didn’t think he was so bad.

As Goku and Vegeta spoke to Merus and Jaco about the fight with Broly, Jaco was worried that Broly could get stronger and just attack again. Goku mentions that Broly wasn’t a bad guy from the start, so there shouldn’t be any need to worry. He mentions that he’s just back on Planet Vampa, and that he seemed to like the “repugnant” planet.

This line of thinking coincides with Goku’s actions in the film in which he tried to calm down a rampaging Broly earn on in their fight, and tried to resolve it all peacefully. But fans know that was quickly thrown out the window. Speaking with Masako Nozawa, the voice of Goku, during New York Comic-Con that year also emphasizes this as well. Nozawa mentioned that, “Goku never hates anyone. He doesn’t even have the idea of vengeance. All he is trying to do is say, ‘Hey, if you behave that way you’re going to cause trouble for people. You’re disturbing people’s lives, don’t do that.’ So I think Goku really believes Broly is a friend.”

Nozawa believed that all Goku wanted to do was bring Broly to their side and be his friend, and this special addition further cements this line of thinking even after Goku and Vegeta experienced everything they did in that fierce battle.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and is officially described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come.

Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!"